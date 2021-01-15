Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Sells $230,450.00 in Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $230,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,743,979.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mary Lourdes Gibbons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of Essent Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $185,146.50.

ESNT opened at $48.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Essent Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,228,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,993,000 after acquiring an additional 958,615 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $44.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

