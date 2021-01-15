Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at BTIG Research

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The business had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Establishment Labs news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 19,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $800,069.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,848 shares in the company, valued at $9,065,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $134,081.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,261. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $807,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 94.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 24,627 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 33.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 53.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 54,845 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

