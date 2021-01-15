Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Achieves Market Cap of $610,013.83

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded down 65.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Ethereum Meta token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $610,013.83 and $6,156.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded down 51.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.24 or 0.00417095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00040408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.53 or 0.04083844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00013797 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta is a token. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Token Trading

Ethereum Meta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

