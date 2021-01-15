EtherGem (EGEM) Hits Market Cap of $350,350.02

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 15th. During the last week, EtherGem has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $350,350.02 and $72,143.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00054840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.31 or 0.00426641 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00040316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.73 or 0.04070078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EGEM is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.