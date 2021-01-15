Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

EURN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Euronav from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of EURN opened at $8.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $205.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

