(EUT.L) (LON:EUT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $861.00

(EUT.L) (LON:EUT) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $861.00 and traded as high as $880.00. (EUT.L) shares last traded at $861.00, with a volume of 24,994 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £346.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 861 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 829.30.

About (EUT.L) (LON:EUT)

The European Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through a diversified portfolio of Continental European securities. The Company’s investment portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as basic materials, consumer goods, consumer services, financials, healthcare, industrials, oil and gas, technology, telecommunications, utilities, and cash and other assets.

