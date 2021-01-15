EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Short Interest Down 30.8% in December

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS YECO opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. EV Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $5.81.

Get EV Biologics alerts:

EV Biologics Company Profile

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for EV Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EV Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.