Evermore Global Advisors LLC Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Evermore Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,605,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 344,597 shares during the period. Enzo Biochem makes up approximately 7.1% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Evermore Global Advisors LLC owned about 5.44% of Enzo Biochem worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 70.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 287,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 119,095 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 896.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 117,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 53,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,608,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 53,263 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 52,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

ENZ stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,587. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $148.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

