Eversource Energy Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.60.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $89.57 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

