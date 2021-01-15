Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Shares of ES opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,249,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,132,000 after purchasing an additional 295,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

