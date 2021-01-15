EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of EVTC traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 564,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,692. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $42.35.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $532,561.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,580.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 25,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $949,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,492.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,280 shares of company stock worth $5,437,198. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

