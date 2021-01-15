Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) Director Rakesh Thakor Patel Sells 17,100 Shares

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$222,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,832,400.

Rakesh Thakor Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) alerts:

On Wednesday, January 13th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 3,200 shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$41,600.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,700 shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.75, for a total value of C$66,975.00.

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,934. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80. Evertz Technologies Limited has a 52 week low of C$9.69 and a 52 week high of C$18.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on ET. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.