Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Update

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 581,200 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 371,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Evogene stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. Evogene has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $6.49.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,649.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. On average, analysts expect that Evogene will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Evogene in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Evogene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Evogene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Evogene by 373.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 80,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Evogene by 1,068.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,618,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

