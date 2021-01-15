Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Shares Up 9.7%

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.27. 241,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 142,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 million, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 5.07%.

About Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.