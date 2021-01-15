EWG Elevate Inc. Has $794,000 Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,984 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Apple by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 395.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in Apple by 296.6% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 272.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.99.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

