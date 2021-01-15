Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) to Neutral

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RBGLY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of RBGLY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,349. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

