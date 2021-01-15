ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $246.59 Million

Brokerages expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will report sales of $246.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.52 million. ExlService reported sales of $256.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $956.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $953.97 million to $958.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ExlService.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.87. The company had a trading volume of 82,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,122. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $89.29.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $3,549,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,999,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 4,758 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $400,100.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,233.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,624 shares of company stock worth $8,564,464. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 19.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,520,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,790,000 after purchasing an additional 418,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ExlService by 48.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 73,473 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 13.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.