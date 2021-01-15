ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of ExlService worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 99.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ExlService by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ExlService by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $3,549,858.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,999,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel Meckey sold 1,476 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $123,733.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at $197,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,564,464. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXLS opened at $85.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $89.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.43 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

