Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.80

Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.80 and last traded at $94.75, with a volume of 541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.33.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $299,984.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,564.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,340.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,746 shares of company stock worth $15,233,621 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

