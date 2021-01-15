Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Stake Raised by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Extended Stay America worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 50.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 55,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 76,608 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the second quarter valued at approximately $859,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,942,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STAY traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.07. 17,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,045. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $15.62.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.37 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

