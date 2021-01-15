Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.56.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.89. 40,405,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,846,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 32,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,010,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,021,000 after purchasing an additional 161,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 38,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

