Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Facebook by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Facebook by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Facebook by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 776,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $203,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 61,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.24.

FB stock traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.23. The stock had a trading volume of 217,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,070,975. The firm has a market cap of $715.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.14. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.37, for a total value of $11,606,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,197,407 shares of company stock worth $327,182,808. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

