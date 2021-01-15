Faceter (FACE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $374.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Faceter token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a market capitalization of $269,041.52 and $374.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00055715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.20 or 0.00431427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00038893 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.96 or 0.04082261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 tokens. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Token Trading

Faceter can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

