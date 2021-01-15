Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FICO. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.14.

NYSE:FICO opened at $481.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $502.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.73. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $530.95. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,446.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 196.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

