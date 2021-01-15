Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $98.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.58. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $97.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.84 million. Analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the third quarter worth $68,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

