Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fast Retailing’s FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Shares of FRCOY stock opened at $91.60 on Wednesday. Fast Retailing has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $91.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.50.

Get Fast Retailing alerts:

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.