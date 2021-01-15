Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) General Counsel Sells $729,415.90 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $729,415.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,330,947.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cindy Tahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Cindy Tahl sold 9,483 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $1,089,976.02.

On Friday, October 16th, Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $1,467,249.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $117.40 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $172,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FATE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

