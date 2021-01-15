Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

FEEXF stock remained flat at $$3.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

