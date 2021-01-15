Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Ferro stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. Ferro has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $16.47.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferro will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ferro by 732.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferro by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

