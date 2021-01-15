FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Shares Up 4.3%

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.00 and last traded at $73.00. 230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.58.

FFD Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFDF)

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for FFD Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFD Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.