Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) versus Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Head to Head Comparison

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Truist Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Truist Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Truist Financial 0 11 10 0 2.48

Truist Financial has a consensus target price of $48.64, suggesting a potential downside of 8.46%. Given Truist Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Truist Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D & D Bancorp $49.46 million 6.36 $11.58 million N/A N/A Truist Financial $14.66 billion 4.89 $3.22 billion $4.37 12.16

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D & D Bancorp 18.22% 8.47% 0.82% Truist Financial 16.95% 7.76% 0.96%

Dividends

Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Truist Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Truist Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Truist Financial beats Fidelity D & D Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 12 full-service banking offices. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; bankcard lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; insurance, such as property and casualty, life, health, employee benefits, workers compensation and professional liability, surety coverage, title, and other insurance products; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; and payment, lease financing, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium and commercial finance, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, commercial middle market lending, floor plan lending, commercial mortgage lending, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investment, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides retail and wholesale brokerage, equity and debt underwriting, and investment advice. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated through approximately 2,958 banking offices. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

