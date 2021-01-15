Fidelity European Trust PLC (FEV.L) (LON:FEV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $281.59

Fidelity European Trust PLC (FEV.L) (LON:FEV)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.59 and traded as high as $287.50. Fidelity European Trust PLC (FEV.L) shares last traded at $283.50, with a volume of 359,162 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 281.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 268.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 5.22.

About Fidelity European Trust PLC (FEV.L) (LON:FEV)

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity European Values plc is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

