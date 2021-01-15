Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FRRPF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fiera Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fiera Capital has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.40.

OTCMKTS FRRPF remained flat at $$9.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

