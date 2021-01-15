Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of FLMMF stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

