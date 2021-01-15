Financial Analysis: Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) & Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) and Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Axonics Modulation Technologies has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adynxx has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.2% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Adynxx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Axonics Modulation Technologies and Adynxx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics Modulation Technologies 0 0 8 0 3.00 Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $59.44, suggesting a potential upside of 12.69%. Given Axonics Modulation Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Axonics Modulation Technologies is more favorable than Adynxx.

Profitability

This table compares Axonics Modulation Technologies and Adynxx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics Modulation Technologies -76.62% -28.05% -23.44% Adynxx N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axonics Modulation Technologies and Adynxx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics Modulation Technologies $13.82 million 151.95 -$79.93 million ($2.80) -18.84 Adynxx $2.22 million 0.14 -$8.42 million N/A N/A

Adynxx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axonics Modulation Technologies.

Summary

Axonics Modulation Technologies beats Adynxx on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention. Its proprietary rechargeable SNM System (r-SNM) delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in August 2013. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Adynxx

Adynxx, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

