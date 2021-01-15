Financial Analysis: Vicon Industries (OTCMKTS:VCON) and Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vicon Industries (OTCMKTS:VCON) and Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vicon Industries and Vislink Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicon Industries N/A N/A N/A Vislink Technologies -67.05% -135.45% -66.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vicon Industries and Vislink Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicon Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Vislink Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vicon Industries and Vislink Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicon Industries $27.73 million 0.01 -$5.40 million N/A N/A Vislink Technologies $28.94 million 1.37 -$18.05 million N/A N/A

Vicon Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vislink Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.6% of Vislink Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Vicon Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Vislink Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Vicon Industries has a beta of 92.37, suggesting that its share price is 9,137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vislink Technologies has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vicon Industries beats Vislink Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vicon Industries Company Profile

Vicon Industries, Inc. designs, develops, assembles, and markets video management systems and system components for use in security, surveillance, safety, and communication applications worldwide. Its product line comprises various video and access control system elements, including cameras for image capture and stand-alone network video management system software, as well as various video recording, storage, management, output devices, and door controllers and peripherals; analog, digital, and high definition megapixel cameras for fixed and robotic positioning applications; and other video system components, such as video encoders decoders and monitors, camera lenses, housings and mounts, matrix video switchers and controls, and various video transmission devices. The company's access control system comprises electronic door controllers and communication panels, which is managed by network access control software. Its products are used by commercial and industrial users comprising office buildings, manufacturing plants, warehouses, apartment complexes, shopping malls, and retail stores; federal, state, and local governments for national security purposes, agency facilities, prisons, and military installations; and financial institutions that include banks, clearing houses, brokerage firms, and depositories for security purposes. The company's products are also used by transportation departments for highway traffic control, and bridge and tunnel monitoring, as well as airport, subway, bus, and seaport security and surveillance; gaming casinos; health care facilities, which comprise hospitals; and institutions of education, such as schools and universities, as well as hotels and sports arenas. It sells its products primarily to independent dealers, system integrators, and security products distributors. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets. The company also offers satellite communication, cellular, and wireless camera systems and associated amplifier items, as well as microwave radio components under the Vislink brand to broadcasters, network owners and station groups, sports and live broadcasters, hosted service providers, and defense agencies and organizations, as well as metropolitan, regional, and national law enforcement agenciesIts products portfolio consists of HCAM, an on-camera wireless video transmitter; HDX-1100, an aircraft downlink transmitter; ViewBack, a dual channel diversity receiver-decoder; SatWare, an embedded computing and routing system; and AirPro-75, an IP satellite data terminal, as well as various types of receivers. The company was formerly known as xG Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Vislink Technologies, Inc. in February 2019. Vislink Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

