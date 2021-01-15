Financial Analysis: Zoom Telephonics (NASDAQ:MINM) & Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

Zoom Telephonics (NASDAQ:MINM) and Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of Sonim Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Zoom Telephonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Sonim Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Zoom Telephonics and Sonim Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Telephonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonim Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50

Sonim Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 189.18%. Given Sonim Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sonim Technologies is more favorable than Zoom Telephonics.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Telephonics and Sonim Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Telephonics -8.41% -34.53% -13.74% Sonim Technologies -40.31% -111.32% -50.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zoom Telephonics and Sonim Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Telephonics $37.61 million 3.40 -$3.28 million N/A N/A Sonim Technologies $116.25 million 0.49 -$25.83 million ($1.07) -0.81

Zoom Telephonics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sonim Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Zoom Telephonics has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonim Technologies has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Zoom Telephonics Company Profile

Zoom Telephonics, Inc., together with its subsidiary, designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems and gateways, multimedia over coax adapters, digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics. The company sells its products through retailers and distributors, Internet and telephone service providers, value-added resellers, PC system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as through a direct sales force and independent sales agents. ZoomTelephonics, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system. Sonim Technologies, Inc. sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada. The company serves transportation and logistics, construction, manufacturing, facilities management, energy and utility, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as NaviSpin.com, Inc. and changed its name to Sonim Technologies, Inc. in December 2001. Sonim Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

