Financial Comparison: Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hypertension Diagnostics and Liquidia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Liquidia N/A -177.79% -93.76%

Volatility and Risk

Hypertension Diagnostics has a beta of -2.39, indicating that its stock price is 339% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidia has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.5% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Liquidia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hypertension Diagnostics and Liquidia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hypertension Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Liquidia 0 1 3 0 2.75

Liquidia has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 516.67%. Given Liquidia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liquidia is more favorable than Hypertension Diagnostics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hypertension Diagnostics and Liquidia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Liquidia $8.07 million 16.11 -$47.58 million ($2.59) -1.16

Hypertension Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liquidia.

Summary

Liquidia beats Hypertension Diagnostics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hypertension Diagnostics

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary noninvasive medical devices that detect subtle changes in the elasticity of arteries in the United States and internationally. It offers CVProfilor, which allows a physician to non-invasively assess the elasticity of small and large arteries, of which small artery elasticity is the earliest and sensitive marker of cardiovascular disease. The company offers CVProfilor DO-2020, which provides a patient's arterial elasticity indices used in the assessment for underlying vascular disease; CVProfilor MD-3000 that offers a sensitive and specific guide to the presence of blood vessel disease; and HD/PulseWave CR-2000 research cardiovascular profiling system, which provides researchers and scientists with a non-invasive means to assess arterial elasticity in support of human research in various areas. Its products collect 30 seconds of blood pressure waveform data, perform an analysis of the digitized blood pressure waveforms, and generate a CVProfile report that contains information on blood pressure, heart rate, pulse pressure, body surface area, body mass index, and C1-large and C2-small artery elasticity indices. The company sells its products to primary care physicians, cardiologists, health care professionals, trained medical personnel, research investigators at academic medical research centers, government institutes, cardiovascular specialists, and pharmaceutical firms. It markets its products through a representative organization in the United States. Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies. Its product candidates include LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain. The company also provides strategy, investment, and commercialization services for rare disease pharmaceutical products, such as generic Remodulin, a parenteral formulation of treprostinil for pulmonary arterial hypertension. Liquidia Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.

