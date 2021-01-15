Financial Review: Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) & Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

This table compares Fulton Financial and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 18.30% 7.75% 0.76% Citigroup 12.72% 6.57% 0.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fulton Financial and Citigroup, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Citigroup 1 5 18 0 2.71

Fulton Financial currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.36%. Citigroup has a consensus target price of $71.12, suggesting a potential upside of 10.04%. Given Citigroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Fulton Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fulton Financial and Citigroup’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $1.04 billion 2.26 $226.34 million $1.39 10.45 Citigroup $103.45 billion 1.31 $19.40 billion $7.58 8.57

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Fulton Financial. Citigroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulton Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Fulton Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Fulton Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Fulton Financial pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fulton Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Fulton Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Citigroup beats Fulton Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides finance leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns passive investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 230 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,348 branches primarily in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.