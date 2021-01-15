Financial Review: Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) and The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) and The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hudson Capital and The Hackett Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hackett Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

The Hackett Group has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.29%. Given The Hackett Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Hackett Group is more favorable than Hudson Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hudson Capital and The Hackett Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Capital $1.37 million 16.51 -$62.00 million N/A N/A The Hackett Group $282.47 million 1.55 $23.28 million $0.79 18.48

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Hudson Capital has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Hudson Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of The Hackett Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of The Hackett Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Capital and The Hackett Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Capital N/A N/A N/A The Hackett Group 2.81% 10.58% 7.53%

Summary

The Hackett Group beats Hudson Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hudson Capital Company Profile

Hudson Capital Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, and factoring services. It also provides financial leasing services and equipment purchase financing to commercial enterprises. The company was formerly known as China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Capital Inc. in April 2020. Hudson Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content. The company's benchmarking services conduct studies in the areas of selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, and shared services; and business transformation practices help clients to develop coordinated strategy for achieving performance enhancements across the enterprise. It also provides Oracle EEA solutions in the areas of core financial close and consolidation, integrated business planning, and reporting/advanced analytics. In addition, the company offers SAP Solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration; post-implementation support, change management, exception management, process transparency, system documentation, and end-user training; and off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The Hackett Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

