Financial Survey: Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) vs. Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Twilio and Rapid7’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio $1.13 billion 51.24 -$307.06 million ($1.83) -210.44 Rapid7 $326.95 million 14.02 -$53.85 million ($0.74) -119.51

Rapid7 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twilio. Twilio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rapid7, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Twilio and Rapid7, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio 0 3 20 0 2.87 Rapid7 0 2 9 0 2.82

Twilio currently has a consensus price target of $339.78, indicating a potential downside of 11.77%. Rapid7 has a consensus price target of $78.91, indicating a potential downside of 10.78%. Given Rapid7’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rapid7 is more favorable than Twilio.

Profitability

This table compares Twilio and Rapid7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio -26.77% -5.04% -4.17% Rapid7 -19.87% -60.46% -7.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of Twilio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Rapid7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Twilio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Rapid7 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Twilio has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rapid7 has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Twilio beats Rapid7 on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc. provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals. The company's other products include Nexpose, an on-premise version of company's vulnerability risk management solution; AppSpider, an on-premise version of company's application security testing solution; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and InsightOps that enables organizations to store and search data in real time. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves customers in a range of industries, including technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It has a strategic partnership with Snyk to deliver end-to-end application security to organizations developing cloud native applications. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

