Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 222420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTT. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$33.00 target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 23.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.42.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

