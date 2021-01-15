Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Receives C$28.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$33.00 price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. CIBC raised Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) stock opened at C$29.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.42. Finning International Inc. has a one year low of C$10.59 and a one year high of C$30.25.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Finning International Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

