First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $195.55 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In related news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $298,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.