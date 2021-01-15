First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.13.

In related news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,323,047. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $225.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.90 and a 200 day moving average of $207.78. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.15 and a 1 year high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

