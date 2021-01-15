First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $351,000 Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Regal Beloit by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Regal Beloit by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.88.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $136.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.47. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $146.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $758.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

