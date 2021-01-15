First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $433,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $161.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.23. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Piper Sandler lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.06.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

