First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $451,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,508,000 after buying an additional 452,819 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,552,000 after purchasing an additional 215,649 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,262,000 after purchasing an additional 96,187 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,823,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,319 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,997,000 after purchasing an additional 255,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.78.

CSX stock opened at $93.49 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.78. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.