First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $749,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,115.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,346.55.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,411.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,360.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,261.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 168.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,453.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

