First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,222 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.65. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

